Campaigners 'gutted' by Reading Prison sale price

A campaigner says she is "gutted" the former Reading Prison has been sold for £7 million.

Linda Saul, from Save Reading Gaol, said she is disappointed by the price, as street artist Banksy offered to contribute more when the group wanted to turn the site into an arts hub.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed the prison has been sold to a non-profit organisation, the Ziran Education Foundation.

Linda now hopes there will be community involvement in the space.

Linda Saul, Save Reading Gaol

Play Brightcove video

Initial proposals included plans for an educational centre including a museum outlining the history of the prison and an exhibition space accessible to the public.

Since its closure in 2014, a campaign to turn it into an arts hub has gained backing from a number of celebrities including Kate Winslet.

Street artist Banksy also helped draw attention to the cause.

In March 2021, Banksy added a piece of artwork to the prison wall showing a prisoner escaping with a typewriter.

Banksy added a piece of artwork to the site in 2021

The site was closed by the government as part of its jail modernisation programme and put up for sale in 2019.

The MoJ says proceeds from the sale will now be reinvested in the wider prison estate to help reduce reoffending and protect the public.

It says in the last decade it has raised over £105m through the sale of former prison sites.

The MP for Reading East, Matt Rodda, says he wants to see more detail about the deal, but is cautiously optimistic.

Matt Rodda, MP for Reading East

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...