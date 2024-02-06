A Sussex Police officer accused of causing the death of a man who was hit by a patrol car is facing a trial in the summer.

PC Christopher Corker, 40, is charged over the death of 27-year-old pedestrian Arthur Holscher-Ermert in Peacehaven, East Sussex, in 2022.

Mr Holscher-Ermert was struck by the vehicle just after 11.10pm on April 30 and was confirmed dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Corker, of Shandon Road, Worthing, West Sussex, appeared at the Old Bailey in London.

Flowers left at the scene on the A259 in Peacehaven following the collision on 30 April 2022. Credit: ITV Meridian

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, but was not asked to enter pleas.

He is charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Judge Richard Marks KC adjourned the plea hearing until 10 May.

He also set a trial of up to three weeks from 5 August at the Old Bailey.

The Sussex Police officer was granted continued unconditional bail.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…