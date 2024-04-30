More than 3.4 tonnes of illegal meat has been seized at the Port of Dover, just days before new biosecurity checks on EU imports came into force.

Two vehicles from Romania were found to be carrying 54 unmarked sheep carcasses.

The vehicles had travelled for several days in unhygienic conditions and the meat was unsuitably packaged with domestic cling film, black sacks and duct tape.

The meat had also been transported without temperature controls, cross contaminating other food including pig parts, chicken, beef, and cheese items with dripping blood.

Two vehicles from Romania were found to be carrying 54 unmarked sheep carcasses. Credit: Dover Port Health Authority

Dover Port Health Authority says i t is the largest seizure so far this year. The vehicles were inspected last Friday and Saturday.

The seizures are in the wake of increased concerns that African Swine Fever, which was recently found in Sweden, Italy and Germany could possibly spread to the UK, threatening the UK’s pig herd.

Lucy Manzano, Head of Port Health and Public Protection, Dover Port Health Authority said: "These seizures demonstrate just how vital the work is of the Dover Port Health Authority when it comes to protecting British supply chains and biosecurity.

"Despite our limited resources, our inspection teams are fully committed to fighting off the threat of African Swine Fever and other lethal diseases that threaten livestock, seizing over 85 tonnes of illegal meat since the checks were brought in from September 2022."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...