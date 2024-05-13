ITV Meridian coverage of 'exploding cider' featured in Clarkson's Farm

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian's Amanda Piper features in the latest series of Clarkson's Farm. Pictures from Amazon Prime Video.

ITV Meridian's coverage of Jeremy Clarkson's Hawkstone Cider, 'exploding', has been featured in the latest series of Clarkson's Farm.

The Amazon show follows Mr Clarkson as he runs his Diddly Squat farm in West Oxfordshire farm.

The recently released third series covers the period from Summer 2022 to Summer 2023, and is currently one of the most watched shows on Amazon's streaming platform.

The ITV Meridian bulletin from July 2023, read by Amanda Piper, features in one of the later episodes of the new series.

It follows an announcement by Mr Clarkson on social media, urging people to safely dispose of a certain batch of Hawkstone Cider.

In an expletive-littered post on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said there had been a “massive c---up” leading to a “slim-chance” some bottles of Hawkstone cider may erupt.

He added: “Really sorry about this, but on the upside, the beer is fine and still delicious. As is the cider, in bottles that are unaffected. Which is almost all of them.”

In the episode, Mr Clarkson pokes fun at the story after his, which featured a 5-metre-high fox parading through the town of Gosport in Hampshire.

The fox travelled through the town to embody Gosport's maritime past, and celebrated community, heritage and creativity.

Amanda Piper said she wasn't aware she would feature in the latest series. She said: “I wasn't expecting to see our coverage pop up in Clarkson's Farm, but I'm glad to see Mr Clarkson watches his local ITV regional news.”

