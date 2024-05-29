The University of Sussex says students who owe tuition fees and rent will not be expelled, despite claims by the Student Union that more than 1,000 were threatened with sanctions.

The union says that affected students were contacted in April, and asked to settle any debts by the end of the month.

The university says it takes student wellbeing extremely seriously and nobody will have their place withdrawn.

A University of Sussex spokesperson, says: "No students have been or will be removed from their courses, or from University accommodation this academic year due to their debt, and it is in no-one’s interest to suggest that they will be.

"We take the wellbeing of our students extremely seriously and understand that some of our students are currently facing challenging circumstances.

"As with every year, outstanding student debt is an issue that all universities face.

"The University is being as flexible as possible and has proactively engaged with those student groups affected."

