A serious collision left the M3 in Surrey closed for several hours on Tuesday night.

The single car collision which happened at around 5.45pm closed the motorway westbound between J3 near Lightwater and J4 near Farnborough.

Drivers coming back from London reported being stuck for six hours.

All emergency services attended the scene with Surrey police leading the response.

At 1030pm Surrey Police posted on X: "We've been dealing with serious single vehicle collision nr J4 M3 s/bound at Camberley and hoping to partially reopen slip road from A325+M3 soon. Thanks to those caught up in the delays for their patience."

National Highways Traffic Officers helped to put diversions in place and drivers were advised to re-route or delay their journeys.

Traffic caught within the closure had to be turned around from the rear of the queue. Vehicles were being turned around in small batches to be sent back to J3.

There were delays of up to 60 minutes on the approach.