North East schools say Government's new exam grade plan is 'welcome but overdue'

Schools North East, who represent schools across the region say the new plan for exam grades is welcome, but should have come sooner.

Maura Regan from Schools North East

The Education Secretary has announced A-level and GCSE students will receive teacher-assessed grades earlier in August, to give them more time to appeal. In England, all pupils will be allowed to appeal their grades at no extra cost, and will also be given the chance to sit exams in the autumn if they are still unhappy with their results.

It follows confirmation from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday that algorithms will not be used to standardise teachers’ estimated grades this year, and that the Government will be 'putting their trust in teachers.'

Exam boards will provide teachers with optional assessment questions for students to answer to help schools decide what grades to award, after this summer’s exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

When it comes to vocational courses, the results for some qualifications will be released in the week of August 9. Students studying vocational and technical qualifications will also receive grades assessed by teachers.