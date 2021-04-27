play-icon Created with Sketch.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been to a farm near Darlington as part of a visit to the region.

It is the first official visit the royal couple have made since the end of the official period of mourning following the death of HRH Prince Phillip.

Prince William and Kate were given a tour of the family run business to hear about how farm practices can be made more productive and sustainable.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a Darlington Farm Credit: PA

The farmer's children showed the Duke and Duchess some of the lambs before teaching them how to lead the animals.

Their Royal Highnesses also spoke to local farmers about the challenges their industry has faced during the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last visited the North East back in 2018.

The royal couple visited Sunderland to officially open the Fire Station, which was transformed into the city's £3.5 million pounds new music and arts hub.

Prince William and Kate then put the finishing touches to Northern Spire, the new Wear crossing. Wearing hard hats, goggles and high visibility jackets, they tightened a couple of bolts on the £117 million infrastructure project aimed at helping with the regeneration of the city.