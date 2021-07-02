Andy Murray-backed sports brand signs deal to make Newcastle United's new kit

Newcastle United has confirmed a new multi-year partnership with British sportswear group Castore, which will see the brand creating bespoke kit ready for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

As part of the partnership, Castore will take over the club's retail operations – launching a new, modernised club store at St. James' Park, a revamped online store and additional retail outlets in Newcastle city centre.

Castore – with its slogan Better Never Stops – was founded by sporting brothers Tom and Phil Beahon in 2015. It develops sportswear using patented fabrics and advanced technical engineering and has established partnerships across a wide range of sports.

As well as collaborations with several elite athletes, including Sir Andy Murray, Owen Farrell and Adam Peaty - Castore's portfolio of teams includes the McLaren Formula 1 team, Glasgow Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sir Andy Murray works with the brand.

We are delighted to confirm the new partnership between Newcastle United and Castore. Castore has already built a reputation as an aspirational brand in a highly competitive sportswear market and we feel they are a great partner for the club. We welcome them to Newcastle United and look forward to developing a mutually beneficial relationship. Lee Charnley, Managing Director at Newcastle United

Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore, says, "I am thrilled to be partnering with one of the most historic and famous clubs in English football.

"Newcastle has a huge and deeply passionate fan base, and we look forward to giving the ‘Toon Army’ something else to get excited about next season.

"We believe the partnership signals not only a new shirt for the new season but also a new start, a new better for this iconic club."

The new kit

Ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Castore has been working on new, bespoke designs for home, away and training kits.

The kits will be revealed and will go on sale during July and early August, with the home and training kits set to be unveiled and available first.

Club stores

Castore will take over the day-to-day running of the club’s online operations, redesigning the club's online store and launching a wide range of merchandise.

The brand will also be investing in the refurbishment of the existing club store at St. James' Park, with a grand re-opening planned before the new season kicks off in August.

Castore is also planning to open additional retail stores in Newcastle city centre.