Darlington residents warned of scam following Bilsdale transmitter fire

Residents in Darlington have been warned by the council to be wary of a scam circulating in the area, in the aftermath of the mass TV and radio signal outage in the region.

The council says it received reports of a man knocking on doors claiming he has been sent by the council to fit a new aerial. The unidentified man told tenants about the transmitter fire in the Bilsdale area of North Yorkshire. He said if they pay £245, a new aerial can be fitted and they will get TV reception again.

The council says: "Please be aware that Darlington Borough Council has not instructed anybody to visit our properties and offer to fit new ariels. Always ask for identification, be wary of scams, and if unsure ring us directly for advice.

You can contact us on 01325 405333 or email housing@darlington.gov.uk"

As of last night, engineers have partially restored some TV and radio services to 'hundreds of thousands' of homes in the region.

If you were affected, here's a few tips.