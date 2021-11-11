North East receives over £462,000 to make the region safer for women at night

Organisations across the North East awarded over £462,000 to projects focused on improving the safety of women and girls at night.

The bids include initiatives such as drink spiking detection kits, a transport safety campaign and trained staff to support safe taxi journeys.

This will all be in addition to the efforts already underway through the Safer Streets Fund which includes more streetlights, CCTV and educational programmes.

Successful bids across England and Wales for projects from the Safety of Women at Night Fund, with police and local authorities in the North East region receiving a total of £462,796.68.

£109,302 will go to Durham County Council

£109,642.40 will go to Newcastle City Council

£243,852.28 will go to Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner

Home Secretary Priti Patel says, "Violence against women and girls in our country's nightlife is still an awful reality for many, and horrific crimes such as sexual assault have devastating consequences.

"Working with the police, local authorities and venues these innovative projects will identify and crack down on those who pose a risk and give women the practical support when they need it.

"We must use every possible tool at our disposal to ensure people feel safe at night when walking home, using transport, or enjoying a night out with friends."

The Home Office, with the support of the National Police Chiefs' Council, has also launched a new online tool called StreetSafe, piloted across police forces in England and Wales. It allows the public, particularly women and girls, to pinpoint areas on a map where they feel unsafe and say why. The information is used by police forces to better work with communities to improve local safety.