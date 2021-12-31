Dog rescued after falling down a mine shaft in County Durham

A dog has been rescued after falling down an old mine shaft in County Durham.

Lucy the dog was saved by County Durham Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday after she tumbled down the hole on Edmundbyers fell.

A rescue mission was launched and the 20-month old spaniel lurcher cross was pulled 10 metres to safety by local firefighters.

The team were able to reach Lucy with rope lines and long reach poles and reunite her with her owners.A spokesperson for County Durham Fire and Rescue Service said:"She was very cold and wet but happy to be reunited with her relieved owner.

Nothing is im-paws-ible when our crews are involved! Spokesperson for County Durham Fire and Rescue Service

Tyne and Wear firefighters rescue cat from a burning house

Sniffer dogs help seize thousands of illegal cigarettes from Darlington shops