School's back, as are masks and routine covid tests.

From the start of the new term, secondary pupils are required to wear face coverings whilst at school and carry out lateral flow tests regularly, but not everyone is pleased with the new measures.

Unions representing teachers in the North East have criticised the 'last minute' move by the Government to reintroduce restrictions, without giving schools advanced warning.

The move was brought in by the government over the weekend, ordering face masks to be worn in English classrooms bringing it in line with the rest of the UK.

The measure comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered ministers to draw up contingency plans to tackle staff shortages caused by coronavirus across industries.

With the NHS under extreme pressure, staff absences have made the situation even more difficult and there are fears a similar situation could develop in the education system.

Covid cases have soared to their highest ever level in recent days, breaking through the 100,000 a day barrier since 22 December.

Prior to the government's announcement, the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers was calling on ministers to do more to ensure face-to-face teaching can continue, in light of rising Omicron covid cases after the Christmas break.

In a statement, the union's General Secretary said: “Teachers have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic to support pupils and students and provide them with the best education possible.

“However, the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant could cause significant disruption in the next academic term with many teachers being forced to self-isolate.

The Government must take immediate action to ensure that schools can continue to operate safely and provide high quality education. Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary

The NASUWT is urging the Government to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission by:

Providing government-funded air cleaning units to every school and college that needs these devices.

Committing to providing schools with more resources to provide on-site Covid testing.

Providing improved financial support to schools and colleges for the costs of supply staff to cover for Covid-related absence.

Keeping to a minimum the amount of educational disruption that takes place next term in order to avoid further disruption to examinations.

The government says that keeping schoolchildren in the classroom is at the forefront of all measures taken to minimise the impact of coronavirus on education.

Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson, condemned the decision to put measures in place at the 'last minute'.

Staff and teachers are being advised to wear face masks in the classroom even though they are not mandatory. They are, however, required to wear a face-covering in corridors and communal areas - this rule applies to primary and secondary schools.

According to Maggie Throup, says these measures will be necessary to continue with face-to-face education.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the new rules will not be in place “for a day longer than we need it.”