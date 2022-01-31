January transfer window latest: Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland signings so far
The January transfer window comes to a close today (31 January). Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has already said it has been the hardest he has had to deal with, and Sunderland have not only had moves on the pitch but this window has seen the departure of head coach Lee Johnson too.With just days to go, here is the current state of play for Newcastle, Sunderland and Middlesbrough:
Newcastle United
Kieran Trippier
England full-back Kieran Trippier became Newcastle United's first signing under the new Saudi-led ownership, after negotiations started in December, for a reported fee of £12 million.
The right-back spent the last two years out in Spain with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, becoming an integral part of a La Liga winning side in the process.
The 31-year-old made 83 appearances for Atletico after moving from Tottenham in 2019.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career. So when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.
“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began. It is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.
“I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners. I’m very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch.”
Trippier signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Magpies.
Chris Wood
New-Zealand striker Chris Wood joined the Magpies from Burnley for a reported fee of £25 million.
Auckland-born Wood has scored 27 goals for the All Whites in 60 international appearances.
He moves to St James’ Park after four-and-a-half years at Turf Moor during which he netted 49 goals in 144 Premier League appearances for Sean Dyche’s side.
Signing a two-and-a-half year deal he said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player.
"I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.
"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."
Bruno Guimaraes
The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Magpies for an undisclosed fee from Lyon and will wear shirt number 39 - the number of the taxi once driven by his father.
Born in Rio de Janeiro, Guimaraes started out with Audax, where he made his debut as a 17-year-old, before moving on to Brazilian top-flight side Athletico Paranaense.
He then signed for Lyon and, having won an Olympic gold medal with his country at the 2020 summer games, has earned three full caps for the Seleção.
Guimaraes was Newcastle's third signing of the transfer window.
Eddie Howe said: "Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.
"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty."
Middlesbrough
Aaron Connolly
21-year-old Aaron Connolly joined Chris Wilder’s side from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan until the end of the season.
The Republic of Ireland international made just one league start for Brighton this season in a Carabao Cup game seeing him score two in a win over Swansea City.
As well as eight caps for the Republic of Ireland, the striker has made 45 senior appearances for Brighton up until now, scoring five times.
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder said: “I’m delighted. It’s an area of the pitch we need to improve in terms of competition for places.
“He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times, and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country.
“He gives us pace, can finish at the top of the pitch and gives us competition for the players around him.”
Caolan Boyd-Munce
21-year-old Caolan Boyd-Munce signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Middlesbrough from Birmingham City.
Since making his debut in August 2019, Boyd-Munce made nine appearances for Birmingham’s Under-23s.
Chris Wilder said, “We’re really pleased to bring Caolan in. He’s a young left-footed central midfielder who we have been tracking for quite a while now.
“He’s been playing regularly in Birmingham’s Under-23s, we’ve been watching him closely, and we’re delighted the opportunity has arisen for us to sign him.”
Folarin Balogun
England Under-21 International Floarin Balogun joined Middlesbrough from Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.
The striker scored 16 in total for the London club and twice in five Europa League appearances.
Chris Wilder said: "We’re delighted to get Flo in.
"He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.
"He has great movement, good pace, and he’s a natural finisher. We’re looking forward to working with him."
Riley McGree
The 23-year-old Australian has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the club.
Riley had previously been on loan from MLS expansion club Charlotte to Birmingham City, where he made 30 appearances before returning to the stateside ahead of the club’s first season in the league.
The seven-times capped international started his career in Australia with Adelaide United, and he also had spells with Club Brugge, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City. He returned to Adelaide in 2019 and 13 goals in 28 appearances led to Charlotte securing his services as they built a squad for their first MLS campaign.
Boro manager Chris Wilder said: “We’re delighted to bring Riley into the club. He’s another good young player who wants to do well, and he will fit in well with us.
“He did well during his loan at Birmingham, we’ve been looking at him for a while, and when the opportunity came up for us to bring him to the club we jumped at it.”
Sunderland
Trai Hume
19-year-old Trai Hume became Sunderland AFC’s first signing of the window at the beginning of the month.
The Northern Ireland U21 International signed a four-and-a-half year contract for a reported fee of £200,000, and makes the move on Wearside from Belfast team Linfield FC .
Hume said: “It feels amazing to be here at this massive club and I can’t wait to get out there in front of the fans with my new team-mates.
“I came to the Sheffield Wednesday match and it was absolutely bouncing – I loved every second of it.
“I’ve played over 50 games in the Irish league and I think that will help me settle in, but this is the right time for me to test myself in a new environment and this is the right club.
“Sunderland are aiming for bigger and better things and I can’t wait to get going."
Danny Batth
Experienced centre-back Danny Batth joined the Black Cats from Stoke City on a free transfer, signing an initial 18-month contract.
Johnson signed the 31-year-old despite strong interest in him from clubs in the Championship, including Sheffield United.
The three-time promotion winner helped Sheffield Wednesday get out of League One in 2011-12, and helped Wolves do the same in 2013-14, and was part of the Wolves side that won Premier League promotion 2017-18.
At the time, the now-departed Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said: “Danny is a player that I’ve tried to sign a couple of times before, so it’s third time lucky.
"We have some good characters already in place at the football club and you are always looking to nurture leadership qualities, but Danny’s come ready-made.
“A dominant centre back, he has a great personality and I think he will have really positive effect on and off the pitch.”
Patrick Roberts
Roberts, who was nicknamed ‘mini Messi’ while in the youth ranks at Fulham, joined the Black Cats from Manchester City until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old was part of the England Under-17 side that won the UEFA European Under-17 Championships in 2014, and has 165 senior appearances under his belt.
Lee Johnson said: “Patrick is a player that we have always kept our eyes on over the years because he really is a top talent.
“This is an amazing opportunity – for him and the club – to give him the love he requires at a standard whereby we think he can excel and then come with us to the next level.
“He thrives on the big occasion and the beauty of Sunderland is that there is a big occasion every three days. We hope that this is the place he calls home for a number of years.”
Jack Clarke
The 21-year-old winger has moved to the Stadium of Light on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.
A Leeds United academy graduate, Clarke made his senior debut for the Whites in October 2018 and he was named the club’s Young Player of the Year following a breakthrough 2018-19 campaign.
The England Under-20 international moved to Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee in July 2019, signing a four-year contract at White Hart Lane before returning to Elland Road on loan.
Clarke spent the second part of the 2019-20 season at Queens Park Rangers before making his Spurs debut for Jose Mourinho’s side in a 3-0 UEFA Europa League victory over Austrian Football Bundesliga side LASK.
He joined Stoke City on loan in January 2021 and played 14 times for the Potters before injury brought a premature end to his campaign.
Clarke returned to action for Spurs’ Under-21 side earlier this season and has registered three goals in his last four games, whilst also featuring for the North Londoners’ senior outfit in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The winger said: “I can't wait to get started. I'm from this part of the world, so I know this is a massive club and what it means to the fans. I'm looking forward to playing at the Stadium of Light and the prospect of being part of the team that takes the club back to the Championship. I want to help the team as much as possible, whether that's goals or assists, and ensure we reach that end goal."