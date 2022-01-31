England full-back Kieran Trippier became Newcastle United's first signing under the new Saudi-led ownership, after negotiations started in December, for a reported fee of £12 million.

The right-back spent the last two years out in Spain with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, becoming an integral part of a La Liga winning side in the process.

The 31-year-old made 83 appearances for Atletico after moving from Tottenham in 2019.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career. So when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.

“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began. It is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners. I’m very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch.”

Trippier signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Magpies.