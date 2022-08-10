A body has been found in the graveyard search for a grandfather whose family had been visiting the wrong resting place for 17 years.

Thomas Bell was buried in the cemetery at Holy Trinity Church, in Wingate, in 2005.

Last month his wife Hilda was set to be laid to rest in the same plot, but gravediggers found a woman's remains when they dug it up.

Eight graves were excavated in the search for Mr Bell’s remains.

Leanne Brown, Mr Bell's granddaughter, told ITV News Tyne Tees of her relief that he had finally been found.

"It was a like a rush of emotions hitting me all at once," she said. "I didn't believe it as it had been so long and asked if we had proof that it was him.

"All my Nana wanted was to be with my Grandad and now she finally can be.

"I'm happy she is going to be with my Grandad now but also upset because it now feels real and we are losing her all over again."

It was Hilda Bell's last wish that she be buried next to her husband Thomas. Credit: Family photo

Mrs Bell's body remained in a funeral home for more than six weeks as the desperate family waited for their loved one to be found.

In the search for Mr Bell's body it was discovered that the cemetery plan of the Holy Trinity Church was destroyed many years ago following a break-in.

Easington MP Grahame Morris has written to the House of Commons and leaders of the Church of England calling for “urgent action” and a full investigation of the matter.

He said: “My thoughts and sympathies remain with the Bell family. The relief of finding their father’s coffin cannot undo the heartache and suffering of recent weeks.

"The priority is to correctly bury those found in the wrong graves.

"The Diocese has promised to carry out a ‘lessons learnt’ review once they located Mr Bell’s coffin.

"While it is too late for the Bell family, I hope new systems are put in place to accurately organise, plot and mark graves."

Grahame Morris MP has called for leaders to give the matter "the attention and urgent action it requires". Credit: Grahame Morris MP

He continued: "Extra checks are needed, particularly when memorials are being erected many months after a funeral.

"Cemetery layout and plans should be digitised, as well as hard copies maintained, and be a matter of public record.

"I will take a close interest in the ‘lessons learnt’ review and hope others will not experience the anxiety and uncertainties faced by the Bell family.”

A spokesperson from the Diocese of Durham said: “This has been a distressing situation for the Bell family, and it is obviously a matter of deep regret that it has arisen.

"Parish churches maintain records of where the deceased are buried in their churchyards; in this instance, something clearly went wrong in the early 2000s, leading to the headstone being sited incorrectly.

"The Diocese will be working with the parish to investigate this fully and seek to ensure that similar mistakes could not be made in the future.”

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...