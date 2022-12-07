Plans have been unveiled for a new temporary shipping container food and entertainment venue in Middlesbrough.

Danieli Group, which is responsible for STACK Seaburn in Sunderland, has this week submitted a planning application for a Teesside site.

If successful, STACK Middlesbrough will be in place under the A66 flyover next to Exchange Square for three years, creating around 115 jobs.

The proposed scheme will be constructed using 25 shipping containers, designed around a central plaza with seating surrounded by five street food outlets and three bars.

A stage is also part of the plans, which will be used for live performances and events.

The potential site at Exchange Square in Middlesbrough. Credit: Google Maps

If planning permission is granted, work will begin immediately, with the hope of being open for Easter 2023.

The company operates Hadrian’s Tipi, which will also be set up on the site with its own bar for the three year duration, with a regularly changing theme.

The new development comes after Danieli Group recently revealed planned schemes for Newcastle, Durham and Bishop Auckland, as well as plans to roll out nationwide.

This will be its second investment in Middlesbrough, following on from its proposal to transform the former Banking Hall at Commerce House at the corner of Exchange Square, into a new branch of its pan-Asian restaurant, The Muddler.

Neill Winch, CEO of Danieli Group, said: “We have a very strong growth strategy for STACK and have announced a number of new sites in recent months.

“We are very happy at the prospect of a pop-up scheme in Middlesbrough which, if successful, will be in place for three years.

“Given the rapid expansion of the brand, we would also hope to identify a site for a permanent STACK in Middlesbrough in the long term.”

The company behind STACK has plans to roll out nationwide. Credit: Sorted PR

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “Amazing things are happening really quickly in this key gateway to Middlesbrough.

“STACK will be a fantastic addition to Exchange Square which has been given a new lease of life.

“Our historic station is currently undergoing a £30 million overhaul, while other new arrivals include The Muddler and Bloom.

“That speaks volumes about the confidence investors have in Middlesbrough right now – and we’re only just getting started.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...