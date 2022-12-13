Tony Mowbray: Sunderland must learn from West Brom defeat

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says his squad needs to learn lessons in defeat to achieve their potential this season

The Black Cats lost to West Bromwich Albion at the Stadium of Light, despite leading at half time, missing out on a chance to move into the Championship play-off places.

Speaking after the match, Mowbray said: "It's a learning curve. It's a journey for this team, I think. The frustration for us is that we're so close to being pretty good and we keep getting a slap in the face, like tonight.

"It knocks you back a bit. But there'll be good days around the corner and we have to try and learn from these sort of days."

Sunderland let their half time advantage slip in a chilly night at the Stadium of Light. Credit: PA

Man-of-the-moment Amad Diallo scored his third in as many games, cooly converting a penalty after being bundled over in the box in the 19th minute.

West Brom responded well after the break and in the 70th minute, midfielder Tom Rogic netted a low strike to round off a well worked counter attack.

With less than ten minutes to go, Daryl Dike nodded home to seal the three points for the Baggies.

There was no appearance from Ross Stewart who was expected to return after suffering an injury back in September.

In a tightly congested Championship table, the result leaves Sunderland just four points off the top six and six points clear of the relegation zone.

They travel to Hull City on Saturday 17 December for their final match before Christmas.

