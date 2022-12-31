A Tyneside woman who set up a charitable foundation in the names of her children says she is overwhelmed to be on the New Year's Honours List.

Sarah Jane Cookson will be given the MBE for her work with the Charlie and Carter Foundation, an organisation providing emotional and financial support toT families with children who have life-limiting illnesses.

She now joins her husband Chris in receiving the award, after he was named in the 2022 New Year's Honours.

Sarah said she didn't believe the letter was real, when first reading about the award

The foundation launched as the Charlie Cookson Foundation in 2013, following the death of their son at the age of just two.

In 2019, the couple's second son Carter was born with a life-limiting heart condition - passing away just three weeks later.

Charlie and Carter Cookson Credit: ITV News

It was then renamed as the Charlie and Carter Foundation in his memory, with the additional focus of raising awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Through the charity, the couple has opened a retail shop in South Shields, creating more jobs for local people, and Sarah started to work with South Tyneside Council to bring in students from the local college, who have autism. Able to Dance, a dance school for children with disabilities, autism and learning difficulties.

So far, the charity has supported 93 families who have children with life-limiting conditions and given away £279,000.

