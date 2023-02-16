Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway set return to ITV

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is set to return to ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 25th February.

The TV show is expected to include new features, live surprises, celebrity guests, and stunts.

Celebrities who have been named as featuring in the new series include Joe Wicks, Claudia Winkleman, Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark.

The new series trailer of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Producers have also announced that the latest edition of the programme will include a new mini-series, which will be a mystery whodunnit called Murder At Bigwig Manor.

Richard Wilson will play the Head of ITV with cameos from celebrities including Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Dermot O’Leary, Keith Lemon, AJ Odudu, Judi Love and Stephanie Cole.

Other elements of the show are also expected to return including Ring My Bell, Singalong Live and Win the Ads.

Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East, Jordan North and Andi Peters will also return in the new series with a new set of Ant vs Dec challenges.

