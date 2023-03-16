Eddie Howe backs Joe Willock to push for England call-up in future

Eddie Howe has challenged midfielder Joe Willock to push for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

The Newcastle head coach heaped praise on the 23-year-old ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest - their last fixture before the international break.

Since arriving on Tyneside - initially on loan from boyhood club Arsenal, before the deal was made permanent in the summer of 2021 - Willock has become a key player in the Magpies midfield.

While he has represented his country at youth level, he is yet to make a senior international appearance.

When asked if Willock was capable of forcing his way into Gareth Southgate's plans in future, Eddie Howe said: "I definitely think that should be an aim of his. I think he has the potential to do it."

"I'd say for Joe, he has areas to improve - as all the players do within the squad - but it's there for him. He's young enough, I think he's got potential to grow. I think again, since my time here he's been excellent.

"I do think his game's improved. I think he's got more to go, I think he can score more goals, he can assist more - especially the position he's playing in, he's had those moments and chances.

"He can get around the pitch brilliantly. He's dovetailed into a wide area as well at times for us - he's had that natural rotation into those areas and he's done really well. There's that versatility to his game, he's not a one-dimensional player and I really like that about him."

Newcastle head to the City Ground fresh off the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win over Wolves at St James' Park.

The Magpies are currently fifth in the Premier League, having suffered just three defeats so far this season.

