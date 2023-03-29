A comedian is still dealing with the trauma of being attacked on stage by a heckler who "side-swiped" him during his act and left him with a broken leg.

Teesside comic Simon Cain suffered several injuries after his Lancashire pub gig last August became violent.

James Howorth has now appeared in court after the assault .

Mr Cain, from Billingham, who describes himself as "one of the UK's most outrageous comedians", said the encounter at left him temporarily unable to work and anxious about getting back up on stage.

The comedian of 20 years says he is still dealing with "trauma" after the incident, which left him immobile and forced to relieve himself "in a jar" because he couldn't get to the toilet.

Following the incident, Mr Cain said Howorth, 28, had started "messing about with the microphone" when he was setting up for his gig and he told him to "put it down, leave it alone".

Later during his routine, there was an exchange between the two men which led to Howarth kicking Mr Cain's leg and breaking his tibia. He stopped the gig and, being too scared to remain at the venue, drove the two-hour journey back to Teesside in "excruciating" pain.

He told ITV Tyne Tees last year the incident had "done him in mentally".

Howorth, of Rochdale Road, Bacup, Lancashire, was handed a 12-week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months for unlawfully and maliciously wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

During the hearing at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on March 21 he was also told to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 in compensation.

