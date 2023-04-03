A boy who has been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with pre-leukaemia is now cancer free.

Gateshead six-year-old Leland, who hit the headlines last year when his search for a bone marrow donor went viral, had a stem cell transplant in January and has been undergoing chemotherapy.

His mum Sarah has now told ITV Tyne Tees he is cancer free, though he is still undergoing treatment at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

She announced the news on social media, where people following Leland’s journey have been sharing their good wishes.

Describing the youngster as a "superhero" she added he had not let the treatment affect his "cheeky and mischievous" side.

Leland had his transplant at the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle in January and has been in a bubble to ensure he does not pick up an infection.

His story grabbed the headlines when Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds got involved in trying to find him a match.

The Deadpool star has sent several messages of support to Leland during his treatment.

Leland's story gained traction after Blyth Spartans player JJ O'Donnell shared it online ahead of his team's FA cup qualifier game against Wrexham FC.

The co-owners of Wrexham FC are Mr Reynolds and his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Mr McElhenney saw Mr O'Donnell's post and showed it to Mr Reynolds, who then sent Leland a message of support, and invited him to be a VIP at the game.

