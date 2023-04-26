An election has been delayed following the death of a candidate.

Mike Elliott was standing as a candidate for Reform UK in the Hartburn ward for Stockton Council.

The local election in that ward, due to take place on Thursday 4 May, will now be delayed.

Council returning officer Mike Greene said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mike Elliott and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Under election law, people cannot now go to the polls on 4 May to elect three councillors in Hartburn.

The election in that area has been “countermanded”, which means it will not take place on the original date.

All other borough and parish elections will go ahead as planned.

A new notice of election for the three councillors for Hartburn will be published on 17 May and new poll cards and postal votes will be sent out.

