Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond has appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.The 23-year-old from Falstone in Fatfield, Washington, appeared before South Tyneside Magistrate's Court on Friday 5 May.

The court heard that the Sunderland winger had been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault of a female aged 16 or over.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between 6 May and 9 May 2022 in Washington.

The woman is granted automatic anonymity under the Sexual Offences Amendment Act 1992.

Frida Hussain, defending Diamond, indicated that he intended to plead not guilty to both charges.

Judge Passfield sent the case to Newcastle Crown Court with the next hearing scheduled to take place on 2 June.

Diamond was granted unconditional bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...