A fire at a football club is being treated as suspected arson, police have said.

The blaze broke out at Thornaby FC, based at Teesdale Park, in the early hours of Monday 26 June.

The club, which plays in Northern League Division One, has said it is "devastated", estimating the damage at about £130,000.

Thornaby FC said it was devastated by the damage caused by the fire, which started in the early hours of Monday. Credit: Thornaby FC

Cleveland Fire Brigade said it was called to the club at about 3:38am and remained on scene until 6:59am.

Trevor Wing, the club's chief executive, said he was not sure what the future holds.

He added: "We pride ourselves on the improvements that have been made to Teesside Park by our team of supremely talented volunteers and their efforts have been decimated.

"Nine teams have had their home ruined and as it stands we are unable to be a football club for our community."

He added: "Our club needs help to continue, it's as simple as that."

An online crowdfunder has been set up to try and raise £35,000 to replace "necessities" - including goalposts, things like tools, tractors and mower, and to get electrical and roof repairs.

It had raised hundreds of pounds within hours of being set up.

Thornaby FC has launched an online fundraiser to replace some the items destroyed in the fire. Credit: Thornaby FC

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: "Emergency services were called to a fire at Thornaby Football Club’s main stand in the early hours of this morning which, following assessment by Cleveland Fire Brigade, was considered to be malicious.

"Cleveland Police officers are now investigating this as arson."

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the police.

