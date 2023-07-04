Rail enthusiasts watched on as the Flying Scotsman steamed through Newcastle as part of its centenary celebration.

The famous steam locomotive, which was built in Doncaster, set off on its first journey on 24 February, 2023.

Measuring at 70ft long, the Flying Scotsman has covered two million miles across a lifetime of service.

The train is widely considered to be the world's most famous steam-powered locomotive and attracts crowds wherever it goes.

During the last 19 years it has been a working exhibit at the National Railway museum, in York, where it continues to draw in daily crowds.

In recognition of its landmark birthday the Flying Scotsman will spend the remainder of 2023 touring the UK.

It travelled from York to Edinburgh on Friday 30 June for a centenary weekender, making the return journey via Newcastle on Tuesday 4 July.

Despite pouring rain, people still stopped to try and get a glimpse of the locomotive as it passed by.

