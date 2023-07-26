Play Brightcove video

Watch as Michael Billington takes a look around the pub

The pub from the classic TV show Heartbeat has gone on sale for £175,000.

The Goathland Hotel near Whitby, in North Yorkshire, featured as the Aidensfield Arms in the long-running TV show.

An advert on property site Rightmove highlights the business’s proximity to the North York Moors railway in an “exceptionally successful tourist location”.

The 12-bedroom hotel also has a bar lounge, ice cream parlour shop, car park and beer garden.

The listing adds that it is a well-established family-run business that has been in the same hands for 40 years.

The property is the subject of a 10-year lease from 20 February 2020, on full repairing and insuring terms, at a rent of £32,000 per annum.

Heartbeat, which was set in 1960s North Yorkshire, ran from 1992 to 2010.

