The RSPCA came to the rescue of a cat who was found with piping around its neck after going missing from her home.

Lila decided to adventure far from her home in Chester-le-Street, and ended up getting herself in trouble when she ventured into a building site.

Two drainage pipes got stuck around her neck during her escapades.

She was spotted by a member of the public in Worsdell Drive in Gateshead who had been feeding her, and initially thought the piping was a thick collar.

Lila was saved by Inspector Ian Smith who set a cage to catch her and subsequently took her to a Newcastle-based vet on 11 July, where the piping was removed.

Lila was found in Gateshead far from her home in Chester-le-Street. Credit: RSPCA

The inspector said: “This was a strange rescue as at first, we didn’t know whether she was a feral cat. As it turned out her owner lives in Chester-le-Street, but Lila was found 10 miles away in Gateshead. She was missing for over a week and someone spotted her hanging around.

“She was very unhappy as she was carrying the extra weight around her head. Fortunately, her only injuries were a nick to the back of one of her legs and a bit of swelling to her neck.

"We got her to the vet quickly and she has been fine."

Lila was easier to find due to the fact she was microchipped, meaning she could be swiftly returned to her owners.

The RSPCA have reiterated their advice to microchip your pets as it offers the best chance of them being identified and returned if lost.

Inspector Smith added: “This was another great example of the power of microchipping. As of June 2024 next year, it will become a legal requirement for all owned cats to be chipped in England - and the happy ending for this cat is another example of why the RSPCA supports this change and continues to promote the benefits of microchipping to the public.”

