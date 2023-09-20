Residents have been urged to be vigilant after an eight-foot snake escaped from its cage.

Dakota, a jungle carpet python, went missing from her cage at a home in Thorney Close, Sunderland on the evening of Tuesday 19 September.

Carpet pythons are usually placid animals, but can become defensive when frightened.

It is hoped that Dakota is hiding somewhere in the house, but may be in the surrounding area if she has been able to get out.

Dakota's owner Michelle Brunton has said she is concerned for her welfare and urged anyone to contact the the local authorities if they find them. She has owned the snake for 18 months after she had been rescued.

"We are very concerned for her welfare as the weather is getting colder and she needs heat lamps," she told ITV Tyne Tees.

"We have taken every step to locate her but sometimes it is a waiting game until she makes an appearance.

"She is likely to still be in the house but may have left when we were unaware that she had escaped."Carpet pythons are usually placid but she may be frightened and a little defensive. If spotted then try and keep her in sight and contact either myself or local authorities to get her secure safely. A secure box or quilt cover tied closed will hold her.

"Dakota has not had a great start in life and we love her very much. She means so much to me and I just want her home."

Animal charity the RSPCA encouraged residents to remain vigilant and monitor Dakota from a safe distance if she is seen.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The RSPCA advises anyone who sees the snake to keep a safe distance, monitor the animal and call the charity’s helpline on 0300 1234 999 or a local reptile charity will also be able to help.

“Many of the snakes our officers deal with are thought to be escaped pets. Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“We urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.”

