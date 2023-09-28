National Park officers are investigating after Northumberland's iconic Sycamore Gap is believed to have been 'deliberately felled' overnight.

The tree on Hadrian's Wall, which is one of the most photographed in the country, was found felled early on the morning of Thursday 28 September.

It is believed that the tree was felled deliberately and people are being discouraged from visiting the site while investigations take place.

In a statement, Northumberland National Park Authority said: "Northumberland National Park Authority can confirm that sadly, the famous tree at Sycamore Gap has come down overnight. We have reason to believe it has been deliberately felled.

"We are working with the relevant agencies and partners with an interest in this iconic North East landmark and will issue more details once they are known.

"Sycamore Gap was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards and is much-loved by people from across the world.

"Northumberland National Park Authority would like to ask the public not to visit the site at this time whilst we work with our partners to identify what has happened and to make the site safe."

The iconic tree featured in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and is one of the most photographed in the country. Credit: PA Images

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm an investigation has been launched following damage to the Sycamore Gap Tree in Northumberland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

