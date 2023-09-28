Teenager arrested in connection with 'felled' Sycamore Gap tree

A teenager has been arrested after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled overnight.

A 16-year-old boy has now been arrested and remains in police custody, and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

The tree next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was made famous when it appeared in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.

It comes after Northumbria Police launched an investigation into the incident.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, from Northumbria Police, said: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.

“An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries.

“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind."

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for information that may assist in their investigation.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries" Superintendent Kevin Waring added.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness has said: "This senseless crime has forever damaged an icon in the North East, I think we all as a region feel shocked at what has happened.

"Sycamore Gap was a place of happy and moving memories for millions of people, and a symbol of home for people around the world.

"It’s important now that we let justice take its course, and my thanks are with our hardworking police officers for their actions today.”

