Five dogs seized following an incident in Wallsend are no longer believed to be XL Bully breeds, police have confirmed.

The animals were seized by Northumbria Police as a precaution following reports that a 29-year-old woman and her two dogs had been injured in the back yard of a property in Wallsend, Newcastle, at about 11pm on Saturday 28 October.

Officers had originally suspected two of the dogs to be XL Bully breeds.

However, following further assessment, police do not believe any of the dogs to be XL Bullies, but can confirm three of those still in police care are mixed bull breeds. One of the dogs seized after the incident has since been returned home.

Following the incident, which happened in the back yard of a property in Sydney Grove, a 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog.

They have since been released on bail.

The 29-year-old woman injured during the incident was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her leg and arms, and she remains in a stable condition.

Her two injured dogs, which officers took for treatment, remain at the vets.

Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Corrin Lowrey said: "As our investigation continues we'd ask anyone who thinks they have information to get in touch, so we can establish exactly what has happened and how the victim has come to sustain her injuries.

"We wish her a full and speedy recovery as well as the two injured dogs. We know incidents of this nature can cause concern, but we would also ask that people do not speculate about this, especially on social media."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit the Northumbria Police website, quoting crime reference number NP-20231028-1235.

