An Australian court has ordered that a business, owned by the same parent company as Recharge Industries, be wound up to pay more than £75,000 of debts.

In a hearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria, Judicial Registrar Kim Woronczak, found that Sanitex Global was insolvent.

Sanitex Global is part of Scale Facilitation, the company behind Recharge Industries - which earlier this year agreed to buy Britishvolt out of administration.

It's a fresh blow for the troubled project to build a car battery factory in Cambois near Blyth in Northumberland.

There are plans to build a £4 billion car battery factory on the site of a disused power station in Cambois, Northumberland Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sanitex Global owed AU$100,000 (£52,000) to a supplier, Lake Advisory, and another AU$55,000 (£29,000) to a former employee in unpaid wages.

In a 13 minute hearing, Kelvin Tay, representing Sanitex Global, requested an adjournment saying that “late last week my client received confirmation of funding that will be available to it by the end of this week” and would be in a position to pay the debt.

Judicial Registrar Woronczak rejected the adjournment request, noting that “the defendant has not put in any evidence” that the funding would be available.

She added that she was “satisfied that the winding up application is in order” and that “there’s no evidence that's been filed by the defendant to oppose the application”.

Accordingly, she ruled that Sanitex Global “be wound up in insolvency” and appointed a liquidator for the purposes of winding up.

ITV Tyne Tees has approached Sanitex Global for a comment.

