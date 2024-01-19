Burglar found hiding in cupboard wearing tights over head jailed

A burglar found hiding in a cupboard wearing tights over his head has been sentenced to over four years in prison.

Sean Marshall, 44, of Hartlepool, was found in a house in Clavering in the early hours of 10 September 2023.

The family at home noticed the back door was open before finding Marshall in a cupboard.

The occupants pulled the tights from Marshall's head before he fled, dropping his mobile phone as he ran.

He was arrested by police the following day.

Marshall pleaded guilty to burglary, plus four counts of attempted burglary and vehicle interference, and was jailed for 50 months.

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson, of Cleveland Police, said: Burglary is an extremely invasive crime, which in this case, has understandably had a significant impact on the family.

"I hope that this sentence brings some justice to them".

