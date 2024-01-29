Play Brightcove video

Eddie Howe discusses the transfer window

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has conceded that players will need to leave if the club are to make any additions in the transfer window.

The Magpies are in need of reinforcements, particularly in the midfield area, after suffering several injury issues throughout the season.

However, financial fair play (FFP) regulations have restricted the club's transfer business and Howe admits that no new faces can come in unless one of his current stars departs.

"It's a complex situation," he explained. "Nothing is clearcut and all eventualities could happen.

"What we won't do is bring a player in without losing one the other way. I think that would be impossible but all other options could happen."

Eddie Howe has admitted he would like to keep his squad together. Credit: PA

Howe later stated he would like to keep his current squad together as his main priority but conceded there may have to be departures for the club's long-term ambitions.

“Keeping the squad intact and, as the manager, trying to produce a team to win games would be the one for me," he said. “But we are guardians of the club’s future and we want to make the right decisions for the club’s future and for FFP. We don’t want to breach FFP.

“That is where I will support the decisions that are made for the long term and that will benefit the club.”

The Newcastle head coach was reluctant to comment on individual players but Miguel Almirón and club captain Jamaal Lascelles are among the names to be rumoured with a move away.

Kieran Trippier was strongly linked with a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich earlier in the window but confirmed his "100% commitment" to the club after the 2-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Kieran Trippier reiterated his commitment to Newcastle after the 2-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup. Credit: PA

Howe stated Callum Wilson's stance on leaving is the same while he outright denied suggestions that Matt Targett could join Celtic. He also quashed links to Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey after reports emerged on Monday morning linking him with a move to Tyneside.

The need for new arrivals would be less pressing if the Magpies can get some of their injured stars back and Howe had positive news on that front. The 46-year-old confirmed Harvey Barnes and Wilson are nearing returns while Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson are a bit further back.

The immediate priority for Newcastle is Tuesday's trip to Birmingham to face title challengers Aston Villa. The Magpies thrashed the Villians 5-1 on the opening day of the season and Howe hopes his side can replicate that level of performance again.

"It will be a very difficult game," he said. "They're in very good form so we need to get our game plan right.

"It seems a long time ago [since the opening day win]. I think we were at our best from an attacking sense that day. We grew in confidence as the game went on and scored some great goals.

"The squad looked healthy and we had options - it was a difficult team to pick. I think that showed what we're capable of."

