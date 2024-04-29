Play Brightcove video

Tom Barton was in Morpeth to watch the cyclists set off for their 1,000 kilometre trip to Dorset

A brother and sister are taking on a 1,000 kilometre charity challenge in memory of their father who died from motor neurone disease.

Daniel and Amy Smith and three of their friends set off on Monday (29 April) from Morpeth, heading to Norfolk and Dorset - places chosen to spell out MND.

They are riding in memory of their father, accountant Mark Smith, who died last year after being diagnosed with the condition which affects the brain and nerves.

Mark's daughter Amy told ITV Tyne Tees: “He’d think we were bonkers, which we are, probably. But he'd be so proud, and I think he'd be absolutely blown away by the support that we've got. He'd be so happy. So he's with us - in spirit.”

Her bother Daniel said thinking of their father would be a "good motivator" on their travels.

Amy Smith in Morpeth ahead of setting off on the 1,000 kilometre challenge. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"If you're slightly in pain, it's nothing compared to what my dad and so many others suffer," he added. "It does give you that boost - keeps you going.”

In his final months, Mark helped Amy and Daniel to put the trip together.

And driving the support van, and watching her kids take on the challenge, is Mark’s widow Helen.

She said: “They're doing an amazing job in memory of their dad. [I'm] so proud."

Daniel Smith with his father Mark. Credit: Family photo

The group has already raised more than £20,000 for the MND Association.

Dominic McDonough, from the charity said: “I think it's an absolutely epic challenge. I mean, my legs hurt just thinking about it.

"It's absolutely incredible and it really does mean so much to us at the charity.

"Unfortunately, with MND, there is no cure at the moment. But fundraising like this, it brings us closer to a cure.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...