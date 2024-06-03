A man who lovingly restored a Second World War Willys Jeep is driving it to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Mick Scott, from Morpeth, is making the journey to France in honour of his brother Walter, who served in the Middle East in the 1940s and 1950s.

Mr Scott, who also travelled to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of the landings, has a passion for restoring military vehicles.

He said: "I like anything old, motorbikes, tractors, whatever. They're all interesting - bringing them back to life. It's history. You're keeping history in the limelight."

Willys Jeeps were work horses of the Second World War and had a life expectancy of just nine weeks.

This one needed a bit of tender loving care to ensure it makes it to Normandy.

"The shell itself needed quite a bit of repair," said Mr Scott. "At the same time I stripped the engine. I didn't do anything to the gear box so hopefully it's ok.

"She fired up first time which was dead lucky."

Mick will be carrying out the journey in honour of his brother Walter, who served in the Middle East in the 1940s and 50s. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mr Scott is just one of those making the journey to France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Thousands of people were killed on 6 June 1944 when Allied forces stormed the beaches of northern France.

It became one of the key turning points of the Second World War.

Mr Scott added: "It's something you can't let die.

"There's a lot of people, particularly when you look at the graveyards that were very very young people - 16, 17, 18, 19 - it's sad. You've got to keep the memory alive."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…