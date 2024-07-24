Two people were rescued by the RNLI after their boat is reported to have sank in the North Sea.

At around 8.30pm on Friday 19 July, the RNLI crew in Amble, Northumberland responded after a call was received of two persons shouting for help offshore in Druridge Bay.

The first casualty was reportedly struggling to stay above the water due to no lifejacket and the other was not very responsive.

Both of them were pulled into the lifeboat and were assessed to be found hyperthermic and at the possible risk of secondary drowning.

It is believed their boat sank. Both had been in the water for around 45 minutes before their calls for help were heard by someone on the beach.

Now the RNLI is reminding people about the importance of wearing a life jacket.

In a post on social media, the RNLI's Amble team said: "This incident goes to show how vital lifejackets and safety equipment can be at sea as you never know what circumstances you could end up in.

"This rescue is definitely two lives saved and we’d like to wish both casualties a speedy recovery.

"A big shout out to whomever it was that heard the call for help and called it in as this could very well have been a different outcome.

"Remember to be safe near or on the coast and always have a means of calling for help should you need it."

