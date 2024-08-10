Richard Kilty wins relay Bronze as he signs off on Olympic career

The 'Teesside Tornado' Richard Kilty signed off on his Olympic career by finally winning the medal which had previously eluded him.

The 34-year-old from Stockton was part of the mens 4x100m relay team who took Bronze in Paris on Friday evening.

His teammates Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished with a time of 37.61 seconds, securing third place on the podium.

It comes three years after he was stripped of a Silver medal from the Tokyo games, after sprinter CJ Ujah was found to have breached anti-doping rules.

In the time since, Kilty suffered an injury to his achilles which required surgery and had to fight his way back into contention for the games in Paris.

Speaking to ITV News, he said the future of relay competition for Team GB is in safe hands.

He said: "The future's very bright if it's left in the hands of these two guys, I think Nathaneel and Zharnel have still got a few years in them.

"Not so sure about me. Lots of injuries, I'm getting older now - time goes by quick in sport. It's certainly time for me, I won't be competing in another Olympic Games, that's for sure.

"But the future's bright, we've got lots of young talent coming through, they're so humble, they're so determined but most of all, they're fast and gifted and they can go on to do very very special things."

