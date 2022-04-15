Play Brightcove video

Jordan Moates presents the latest news headlines for Northern Ireland.

Hospitality rule change

Hospitality businesses are expecting a bumper Easter thanks to new licensing laws.

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol have been removed allowing pubs and restaurants to open like any other weekend.

New laws were passed last June after years of campaigning by the industry.

Titanic Anniversary

A memorial service will take place at the Titanic Garden at Belfast City Hall later to mark the on hundred and tenth anniversary of the ship sinking.

The short service which starts at midday, will commemorate the men women and children who lost their lives.

The ship sank after hitting an iceberg crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

Ukraine assistance centres

A fifth Assistance Centre for Ukrainian refugees will open this morning. It's the second one to be based in Belfast.

The centres are offering help with services from health and education, to jobs, benefits, housing and immigration.

Other centres are in Newry, Craigavon and Ballymena.

Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants are back at the SSE Arena tonight for the first time since winning a record equalling fifth Elite League Ice Hockey title.

They'll take on the Sheffield Steelers. Face off is at 7pm.