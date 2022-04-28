Condolences have been offered after a teenagers's sudden death in Downpatrick on Wednesday afternoon.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the incident in the Kennedy Square area of the town, but were unable to save the young man's life.

Local SDLP assembly candidate Colin McGrath has said that the "whole community" is "in shock" after the news of the teen's passing.

Mr McGrath offered his support to the family and friends of the teenager, and said that "Losing a loved one is always a terribly painful experience and I can’t imagine what they are going through."

He asked that people respect the family's privacy at this time, and said he was confident that the whole community of Downpatrick will "rally around them and provide support in the weeks and months ahead."

The PSNI have been approached for comment.