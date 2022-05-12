Eurovision final heartbreak for Brooke Scullion and Ireland

Bellaghy singer Brooke Scullion has failed to make the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020 with mentor Meghan Trainor, represented Ireland with her pop break-up track That's Rich.

However, Brooke and Ireland failed to make the top ten in Thursday's semi-final in Turin, Italy, meaning she will miss the grand final at the weekend.

Brooke was dressed in a co-ordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage before jumping up to perform an energetic routine accompanied by a group of backing dancers.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the audience.

Brooke Scullion had a farewell party in her hometown. Credit: UTV

Before her performance Scullion received well-wishes from a number of famous faces including Trainor, Ronan Keating and Mika.