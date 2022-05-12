Skip to content

Eurovision final heartbreak for Brooke Scullion and Ireland

Derry singer Brooke Scullion picked to represent Ireland at Eurovision Song Contest.
The singer starred on The Voice UK in 2020

Bellaghy singer Brooke Scullion has failed to make the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020 with mentor Meghan Trainor, represented Ireland with her pop break-up track That's Rich.

However, Brooke and Ireland failed to make the top ten in Thursday's semi-final in Turin, Italy, meaning she will miss the grand final at the weekend.

Brooke was dressed in a co-ordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage before jumping up to perform an energetic routine accompanied by a group of backing dancers.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the audience.

Brooke Scullion had a farewell party in her hometown. Credit: UTV

Before her performance Scullion received well-wishes from a number of famous faces including Trainor, Ronan Keating and Mika.

