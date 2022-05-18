A video purporting to show a man ride on top of a Glider vehicle in Belfast has been reported to the PSNI.

The video, which has been shared widely on social media, has been condemned by travel operator Translink.

The company has called the incident a 'reckless and dangerous act'.

The footage shows a man on the roof of the Glider as it passes through the streets at night.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We have reported this video to the PSNI."

“We strongly condemn this extremely reckless and dangerous act which puts lives at risk.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority and we operate a reward scheme, offering up to £1,000 for anyone prepared to give evidence in court which will lead to a conviction”.

A PSNI spokesperson said, "Police have received a report relating to a video circulating on social media,” a spokesperson said.

“An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information which can assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, and quote reference number 566 of 18/05/22."