SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has expressed his outrage after EasyJet cancelled his flight from London Gatwick to Belfast.

The Foyle MP was in Westminster to speak in parliament on Tuesday and was travelling back to meet a delegation of US diplomats in Londonderry.

“@easyJet have just cancelled my flight to Belfast from Gatwick half an hour before it was supposed to take off. No information for passengers. Ridiculous,” he tweeted.

Having then been unable to leave the departure lounge he added: “We're now stuck in the airport and no-one has come to let us out. Get your act together @easyJet”.

Mr Eastwood later was able to leave the airport and travel to Northern Ireland out of Heathrow.

It’s the latest in a series of cancellations from the airline impacting travel to and from Belfast.

Passengers were left stuck and one family feared missing a wedding after their Faro flight was cancelled on Sunday.

Travel to Gatwick and Bristol was also affected.

EasyJet has been contacted for a response.