Play Brightcove video

David Trimble's political powerbase was Upper Bann. He served as MP for the area from 1990 to 2005, before going to the House of Lords. Sara O'Kane has spent the day on Tuesday gauging reaction to his death in Lord Trimble's political heartland of Portadown. His former constituents reflected on the career of the politician, with one man saying that Trimble and John Hume "got the country together, as best they could".

Tourists from Dublin said that Lord Trimble's reputation is strong in the Republic of Ireland, as a man who was key in the peace process.

"He wasn't a bad man, he done a good job" said another Portadown resident, "some things he didn't get right, but some things he did."

When asked how he would remember David Trimble, the same resident said: "He was a man of peace."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...