Belfast missed out on potential Eurovision glory as the city did not make the shortlist to host the competition for the UK.

The announcement was made on Friday morning.

The competition is set to be held in the UK after safety fears ruled out this year's winner Ukraine from hosting the show over the Russian invasion.

Seven cities have been shortlisted to host Eurovision 2023.

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield are the ones selected.

Yesterday, the chief executive of Visit Belfast said he had "no doubt" that Belfast could cope with the huge logistical challenge of hosting the event - and it would bring a huge economic boost.

But there was disappointment today as the city missed out.

People posted their reaction on social media, after Friday morning's announcement.

"Disappointing," said Rachel Glenn, "we are definitely the most craic."

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite expressed his disappointment. He said Belfast remained a city capable of hosting major events and has much to be proud of. “While we are naturally disappointed that Belfast failed to be shortlisted as a host city for next year’s Eurovision I am proud of the all the work that went into making this bid a reality," he said.

"Particularly the cross-party element which showed what we can achieve when we work together to make our city a better place for everyone who lives here."

He added: "Next year Belfast will play host to the One Young World summit that will attract thousands of young people to our city and we’re also hoping to attract the All Ireland Fleadh which brings a real carnival atmosphere wherever it goes. “Unfortunately our bid was hampered, like many things in the North, by the lack of functioning Executive to lead the way and lobby on our behalf.

"We are blessed with great people, we have the talent and vision, but if we are ever going to address the issues around a lack of space, our infrastructure and maximise the potential of our nighttime economy to enable us to attract major events like Eurovision then we need an Executive up and running to deliver on these issues.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.