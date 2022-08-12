Play Brightcove video

POLICE

Police searching for missing pensioner Ivor Jones have discovered a body in the Dunluce Castle area of Portrush.

Emergency services were called to an area just below the rocks yesterday evening. The 75-year-old was last seen in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday.

RNLI

Meanwhile, there's a warning from the RNLI to take extra care at beaches and in the water, as the good weather continues this weekend.

It comes after off-duty lifeguards helped three people in difficulty, including a young boy, in separate incidents in recent days.

EUROVISION

Could Belfast host next year's Eurovision song contest? It could get one step closer today - as the shortlist of potential host cities will be announced later this morning.

The competition will take place in the UK after organisers ruled it couldn't take place in Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

GOLF

The World Invitational continues in at Galgorm Castle and Masserene Golf Club today.

Leona Maguire tees off this morning at Masserene, one shot off the lead.

While former winner Stephanie Meadow, who finished yesterday 4 over, tees off at Galgorm this afternoon. So too does Olivia Mehaffey - she starts today three over par.

FOOTBALL

And Linfield's hopes of staging a Europa League recovery against FC Zurich were undone by a three-nil defeat in Switzerland.

The Blues will now face either Hibernians of Malta or Latvian side RFS in the Europa Conference play-off.