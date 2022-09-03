A kayaker is in hospital after being rescued from Brown's Bay on Friday night. The man was recovered by an RNLI inshore lifeboat, who were assisted by the coastguard and members of the public. Alarms for the safety of the man were first raised just before 9pm on Friday evening following reports of an overdue Kayaker

Members of the public had also heard calls for help in the vicinity of Brown's Bay.

The man was found floating on his back, having been in the water for approximately one hour.

He was recovered and returned to Brown's Bay, before being taken to hospital by Ambulance. There is no further information at this time.

