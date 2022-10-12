Northern Ireland’s six-time World Superbike Champion, Jonathan Rea has been appointed to the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The motorcycle legend attended a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to accept his OBE from the Princess Royal.

Jonathan said: “I am truly humbled and honoured to be recognised yet again at this level for my achievements and contribution to motorcycling.

"It seems like only yesterday I was collecting my MBE from Prince William at the Palace, but to receive an OBE from The Princess Royal and be amongst so many amazing names and legends who have also received one, is beyond anything I could have imagined.

His wife Tatia, sister Chloe and brother Richard joined Jonathan in London to celebrate the achievement.

Jonathan said he was honoured and humbled after receiving his OBE.

Jonathan added: “It really is such a privilege for me to have been made an OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honours and to collect this honour not just for myself, but on behalf of my family, the wider Kawasaki Racing Team, and my fans, here in Northern Ireland and across the world.

“What an amazing opportunity to shine a light on world class motorcycle racing and especially the talent we have that comes from my part of the world.

"It helps for me to stay focussed and fighting at the front in the World Superbike Championship.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.