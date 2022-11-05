A 16 year old girl has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Dungannon.

The teenager, who can't be named because of her age, appeared at Dungannon Magistrates' Court via video link on Saturday morning.

She is charged with attempting to murder a woman and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offense.

The alleged offenses took place on Thursday November 3rd in Union Place in the town.

A detective constable told the court she could connect the accused with the charges.

She said a woman was allegedly struck with a knife in the head, neck and arm and has undergone extensive surgery in hospital.

The teenager's solicitor said the young woman's asylum status was not known and that she spoke a very specific dialect, which has led to translation challenges.

He said she has expressed extreme remorse during an interview.

The Judge expressed concern that no-one has parental responsibility over her.

No application was made for bail and the next hearing will be on November 15th.

